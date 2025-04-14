Portable Arrested For Alleged Defamation

Share

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested controversial Nigerian Singer, Habeeb Okikiola Saheed, popularly known as Portable, for alleged defamation.

According to a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the arrest followed a petition filed by one Okunola Saheed, popularly known as “Osupa.”

The statement noted that the Command had taken lawful steps in accordance with due process to investigate the allegations.

“The petition borders on serious allegations, including criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, and the use of abusive and insulting words,” the statement read.

“In view of the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the Command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin.

“Acting on this warrant, operatives from the Command proceeded to Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 13th April 2025, where the suspect was apprehended at about 19:25 hrs. He was immediately brought to Ilorin for further investigations.

“Upon his arrival, the suspect’s statement was taken in the presence of legal representatives from both parties. He is currently in custody, and arrangements are being made to charge him to court without delay.

“The Kwara State Police Command remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served in a fair and transparent manner.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information. Further updates on the case will be communicated as events unfold.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

