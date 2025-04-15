Portable Arrested, Detained By Kwara Police Command For Alleged Defamation

Share

..fail to meet bail conditions

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested and detained Mr. Habeeb Okikiola Saheed, popularity known as Portable, for alleged defamation.

A statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun EjireAdeyemi, said his arrest was as a result of a petition received from one Mr. Okunola Saheed, popularly known as “Osupa,” adding that “the Command has taken lawful steps in line with due process to investigate the allegations”.

The statement added: “The petition borders on serious allegations, including criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and the use of abusive and insulting words.

“In view of the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the Command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin.

“Acting on this warrant, operatives from the Command proceeded to Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 13th April 2025, where the suspect was apprehended at about 19:25hrs. He was immediately brought to Ilorin for further investigations.’’

Thereafter, an upper area court in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, granted Portable, the controversial singer, bail in the sum of N1 million.

Yesterday, the court ruled that the singer’s bail is conditional and that he must provide two sureties in like sum, one of which must be either the chairman or secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

The other must also possess a landed property within a government reserved area, backed by a valid certificate of occupancy (C of O). Isaac Adebayo, Portable’s legal representative, disclosed that the bail was granted after an oral application.

“Though the condition is a bit stringent, we will meet up. He was asked to provide the Kwara State Chairman of PMAN as a surety, another person with a landed property in GRA, and one million naira in like sum,” Adebayo said.

The singer was however remanded in the Oke Kura correctional centre in Ilorin due to his inability to meet the bail conditions.

The rift between the two artists began last month when Portable’s song was removed from Apple Music and Spotify due to copyright infringement. Portable had used a line synonymous with Osupa’s style, leading to Osupa’s team filing a complaint.

The controversial singer initially called out Osupa, using derogatory terms like “big for nothing,” which sparked backlash on social media. However, Portable apologised to Osupa, blaming his temper for the outburst.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

