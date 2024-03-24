Portable Announces Vacation With Wife In S/Africa

Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has announced that he is taking his wife to South Africa for vacation, as his visa has been approved.

In the viral video shared on his social media page, the Nigerian singer, who seems very happy, could be heard speaking in his native language, Yoruba, as he shares the good news with his fans and followers.

The “Zazuu” crooner said; “My fans, good things have happened. God has come through; they have approved my South Africa visa. South Africa is set. I’m taking my wife to South Africa, and we’ll chop life.”

The announcement has garnered reaction on social media with many of his well-wishers taking to the comment page of the post to share their thoughts. See some reactions below: opeyemihoneny: “Which one of ur wives please ooo Bewaji or Ashabi simple.” folashadeigbosanm: “We all know the real wife his talking about not baby mama.” SoftyAdex: “Ashabi is not wife now, she’s side chicken sebi nah his money them dey run after as he said when he’s nothing bewaji is with her.” ABENIADE: “they don nack my pali congratulation.” Watch Video Below: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMMU8pvPX/