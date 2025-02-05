Portable Acuses Olamide Of Snatching His Producer, Dancer

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has accused renowned music executive, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, better known as Olamide of stealing his producer, dancer, amidst his rumoured fallout with his former signee, Asake.

New Telegraph recalls that there have been speculations that Asake had parted ways with Olamide’s Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) in a controversial manner.

Reacting to the alleged separation, Portable in a shared video via his social media page mocked Olamide over the rumoured fallout, stating that the rapper gave him just a verse instead of signing him to his record label.

He claimed that despite getting just a verse from Olamide on his song ‘Zazu,’ he was more grateful than Asake whom the rapper signed and sponsored.

He further alleged that Olamide snatched his producer and dancer from him instead of signing him.

Portable said, “Olamide Baddo, if you had asked me to sign to your record label, I would have gladly accepted it. But instead of you to sign me, you snatched my producer, dancer and promoter Kogbagidi from me.

“The person (Asake) you helped did not send you again. You only gave me verse and I’m still more grateful than Asake you gave your everything. Promote me the way you promoted Asake and see if I won’t progress more than him.”

