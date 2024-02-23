Portable Accuses Laide Bakare Of Passing Sexual Advances At Him

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has slammed Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, for calling him a dirty boy.

New Telegraph reports that Laide Bakare during an interview with her colleague, Abiola Adebayo, on her YouTube show called Portable a ‘dirty boy’ from Sango.

In response, Portable, took to his Instagram page in a shared live video to slam the movie star, claiming that she had made several sexual advances towards him despite using demeaning words on him online.

Portable also claimed that Laide Bakare was in his social media DM begging for his WhatsApp number and pleading with him to attend her birthday/event.

He wrote, "You came to my DM Laide Bakare, dey beg me to make I send you my WhatsApp number. I go post everything I told you to go meet my manager, wetin u wan follow me talk? You brought your body, mouth, and breast, I didn't accept it. "Are you whining me? It's me you are calling dirty boy? Dirty boy wey you dey beg for DM. Do you remember that dirty boy from Sango wey you dey beg for DM make e come your birthday/event? "You said I came from Sango, where do your family come from? Don't act film in Sango oo. The day you jam me for party you hugged me too, you hugged dirty boy."