Portable Accuses Davido Of Living Fake Life Amidst $100m Wristwatch Claims

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has accused his senior colleague, Davido of living a fake life.

Making the allegation, Portable alleged that Davido purchased a watch worth $30,000 and falsely claimed it was valued at $100 million, calling him out for living a “Fake life.”

In a viral video making the rounds on X, Portable shared a recent encounter with Davido, where the latter allegedly advised him not to sign with Sony but instead go with Empire Records.

However, Portable claims that after discussing the advice with his promoter, they discovered that Davido is signed under Sony and is being paid handsomely.

Portable expressed his disappointment, accusing Davido of giving “Fake love” and living a false lifestyle.

Speaking further, the “Zazuu” crooner claimed that Davido bought a watch for $30,000 and falsely inflated its worth to $100 million.

Portable said: “You gave me bad advice in Atlanta. Did you pay for my flight? You told me not to go to Sony but to join Empire, saying Azaké is there. This is what Davido said.”

“I shared the advice with my promoter, only to find out Davido is with Sony and getting paid well.”

“Fake love, fake life. You’ll buy a chain for $30,000 and claim it’s worth $100 million. Your fake life and fake love will harm you. Big Wizzy, God bless you.”

Following his comments, many individuals flocked to the post’s comment section to share their opinions.

See some reactions below:

@japh_man: “Portable would have just added Farmimgo to it and I would have given him 10/10! Still 8/10.”

@Tinuola54: “Gbavido don buy market for this guy hand. He will continue calling him out till the kingdom comes.”

@Uncodeman: “The only reasonable thing @davido can do is instruct his lawyer to issue cease and desist .. at least from mentioning his name. Just hope that is possible legally.”

@King_Zikky: “This guy seriously looking for what will bring him to the spotlight this 2025. Man knows his era is over.”

@QueenShenixxs: “Even if I am to believe anything…..30k chain,at this point portable is needed at Yaba left.”

@_JUBAL001: “I hate that he comes online to clout just to stay trending, everything he does is just to stay trending person go soon do am something!!! Wetin e put mind go fail am.”

@emmigenius: “Since them deny this weyrey verse. E mind no touch ground.”

@africansrecipes: “But davido too dey give lamba now. Na why I no like am bi dat. He too dey lie. The funniest thing bi say must of the things wey him dey lie about no bi say him no fit command them ooo, but he just drives joy to dey lie instead of saying things how he bi.”

Davido is the only celebrity who buys a 30k chain and claim it cost 100 million. Davido and fake life 5&6 – Portable pic.twitter.com/yc1Y7R3hTv — Ebony Black (@blackebony28) January 14, 2025

