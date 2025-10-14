Nigerian street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again stirred controversy after leaking a series of WhatsApp messages allegedly between his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, and an Islamic cleric.

In screenshots shared via his Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the singer accused Ashabi of emotional infidelity after discovering that she sought prayers for another man while still in a relationship with him.

The leaked chat, reportedly between Ashabi and a cleric identified as Alfa Hamod Eni Nla, shows the actress expressing feelings for a man named Kenny Hussein, lamenting that she couldn’t express her love because she was already married.

“Now d person I love doesn’t care abt me… Can I pray abt him?” one of the messages read.

Portable accompanied the screenshots with captions that reflected his anger and disbelief, writing: “This life just loyal… You dey man house still dey pray for another man. This your own Ashabi, no simple; make God help you.”

The outburst follows weeks of tension between the singer and the Nollywood actress, who is the mother of one of his children.

Their relationship has recently been the subject of public scrutiny, with Portable previously referring to his involvement with her as his “biggest mistake” in a leaked audio recording.

The viral posts have triggered widespread reactions on social media, with fans debating issues of trust, privacy, and loyalty in relationships.

While some sympathised with Portable, others criticised him for sharing private conversations online, calling it an unnecessary invasion of privacy.

This latest drama adds to Portable’s long list of headline-making moments. Known for his outspoken personality and frequent online rants, the Zazuu Zeh crooner has never shied away from public controversy, whether with fellow artists, ex-associates, or his personal relationships.

As of press time, Ashabi Simple has yet to publicly respond to the allegations or the leaked messages, though the story continues to dominate social media trends, sparking debates on the boundaries of love and betrayal in celebrity relationships.