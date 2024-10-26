Portable Accuses 4th Baby Mama Of Using Him For Fame

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has called out his 4th baby mama, Ashabi Simple for using him to gain fame, claiming that she doesn’t love him.

Portable made this claim in her comment section after she took to her Instagram page to hail herself with beautiful adjectives.

Taking to her page, Ashabi shared an adorable photo of herself, gushing over her looks, noting how blessed she is.

She said: “A blessed woman

A happy woman

A determined woman ✌️

A grateful woman ☺️

A peaceful woman”.

Reacting to her post, the “Zazuu” crooner took to her comment section to blast her using demeaning words, claiming that she doesn’t love him, but only targeting fame, by giving birth to a child for him.

portablebaeby wrote: “You dey look for fame that’s why you born for star ⭐️ no dey use your own fake love dey spoil real love for me

“Your leg No good ooo you need prayer

“Na fame she want that’s why we dey give her the fame

“She come from good home but she no get home training na Ọmọ lile”

The drama between Portable and his 4th baby mama has however garnered widespread reactions as many took to their social media page to react.

Reaction trailing this post:

mheenarh__ opined: “This lady is getting exactly what she deserves, you saw the type of person he is and still had babies for him. Olori Portable.”

idera_mhi wrote: “Real Housewives of Sango and their Husband”

temmytopcy said: “Another episode of Our husband has gone mad again”

heph_zib penned: “Pick your MAN carefully:

It’s for your children’s sake.”

