Portabe’s Baby Mama Expresses Love To SInger Amid Unresolved Conflict

Nollywood actress, and fourth baby mama to Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, Ashabi Simple, has expressed her undying love to the musician amid their online drama.

New Telegraph recalls that Portable recently called out Asabi on social media after she spoke about the dynamics of their relationship in an interview with Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo, on her YouTube show, ‘Talk with B’.

Portable also used derogatory words to describe Asabi, stating he was her only claim to fame and she was not his wife but rather his baby mama.

However, in a new development, following Valentine’s celebration, the movie star, took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt Valentine’s note alongside their loved-up photo.

She said even if there were a million reasons to leave Portable, she would stick to the relationship.

She said, “I won’t leave. I won’t give up. And will be here every time that you need me. You can doubt it.

“You can try to push me away because you think I’ll just leave anyway but that will never be true, I don’t care if there are a million reasons to leave. You are the only reason I will ever need to stay because I love you.”