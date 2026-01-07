Port Users Threaten Strike Over Shipping Firms’ Charges

Customs agents, under the umbrella of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Western Zone, have opposed the planned increment of local charges by shipping companies, describing it as arbitrary, ill-timed and unjustifiable.

Also, the association issued a stern warning that continued imposition of what it termed unilateral and exploitative charges could provoke strong resistance from freight agents.

According to them, the shipping lines have failed to give stakeholders sufficient notice or justification for the new charges, noting that key economic indices often cited by shipping companies such as diesel, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and foreign exchange have largely stabilised over the past 18 months.

The association added that if the trend continues unchecked, freight forwarders may be left with no option but to withdraw their services or embark on protests across the ports.

The Coordinator, ANLCA Western Zone, Alhaji Femi Anifowose, said that several shipping companies were set to commence new wave of charges, saying that the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has imposed 30 per cent increase on Import Documentation (ID) fees and a 60 per cent hike on Port Additional Charges (PAC) with effect from January 1, 2026.

The MSC increase its Import Documentation Fee for 20 feet containers from N45,000 to N58,500 while 40ft levies for the same service increased from N72,000 to N93,600. Meanwhile, Port Additional Charges for 20 feet hiked from N50,000 to N80,000 and 40 feet container cost moved from N100,000 to N160,000.

He noted that MSC indicated in the document that the new charges will be implemented from January 1, 2026. Anifowose stressed that the association has formally called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently direct the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, alongside relevant regulatory agencies such as the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to halt the planned increment.

He explained: “There is absolutely no reasonable basis for these increments at this time. Fuel prices and forex pressures have eased considerably, yet shipping lines continue to impose fresh charges on importers and agents without transparency.

“The so-called stakeholders’ meeting was neither inclusive nor consultative. Many critical stakeholders were absent, yet far-reaching decisions affecting the entire port system were announced.

“ANLCA Western Zone is therefore demanding an immediate postponement of the new charges, insisting that any review of shipping costs must follow proper and holistic engagement involving freight forwarders, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, shippers and other key industry players.”

Anifowose revealed that MSC issued what he described as an impromptu invitation to a stakeholders’ meeting on December 23, 2025, scheduling the meeting for December 30, 2025, during which the new charges were announced to take effect within 48 hours (January 1, 2026).

Anifowose criticised the timing of the meeting, arguing that it was deliberately fixed at a period when many importers, freight forwarders and relevant government agencies would be unavailable to attend or meaningfully engage.

He urged the Federal Government to act decisively to protect port users and ensure fairness, transparency and sustainability in Nigeria’s maritime and logistics.

Meanwhile, Importers Association of Nigeria, (IMAN) has also crticuser Nigerian Shippers’ Council, (NSC) over the persistent seemingly indiscriminate approval of tariff and rent increases granted to terminal operators, shipping companies, and other port service providers without due consideration for importers’ concerns or adherence to established due process.

In a letter dated 29th December, 2025 which was signed by IMAN Chairman, South West Zone, Mr. Joseph Ajoku, and addressed to the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the council, Dr Pius Akutah, observed that those approvals were being issued without adequate consideration of cargo owners’ capacity to pay, transparent costbased justification, structured stakeholder consultations, or proper assessment of their cumulative and multiplier effects on importers, merchants, and traders who ultimately bear the full financial burden of those increases.

It noted that as the statutory economic regulator of the ports, the NSC was mandated to ensure fairness, efficiency, and the protection of port users against monopolistic and arbitrary pricing practices.

He said: “However, the current pattern of uncoordinated approvals suggests a regulatory approach that disproportionately favours service providers at the expense of cargo owners.

This undermines importers’ investments, trade facilitation efforts, increases the cost of doing business, and negatively impacts the national competitiveness of Nigeria’s transport and logistics supply chain.”