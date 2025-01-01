Port Turnaround To Boost Shipping Activities

Share

The maritime industry is expected to rebound this year despite the disruptions in global shipping as the Federal Government plans to implement Single Window Project, cargo tracking notes as well as rehabilitate aged ports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

As major container shipping lines, Mediterrenean Shipping Company (MSC), Maersk, CMA CGM, Cos – co and Hapag-Lloyd are battling with longer voyages around African shipping routes compared to the usual routes through the Suez Canal, importers and exporters are to face another turbulent year in 2025 in the global sea freight market, with rates likely to remain high.

Issue

According to a maritime consulting firm, Drewry, the Suez Canal, for example, is not expected to resume full-scale operations until at least 2026, keeping carriers reliant on alternate routes around the Cape of Good Hope to their various ports of destinations.

This prolonged disruption, it was envisaged, would not only add to transit times and costs but also restricts available shipping capacity, thereby exerting further upward pressure on rates and surcharges.

Notwithstanding the anticipated challenges, the Federal Government is making moves to employ digital technologies to create new opportunities for better optimisation, automation and profitability in the Nigerian shipping and port sectors.

NPA

For instance, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said that it would focus on the smartness level of the port than the size of the port in order to optimise productivity and meet the expectations of port users this new year.

Specifically, the authority explained that deliberate measures and investments were being undertaken to create a fully digital ecosystem in all the country’s port locations by 2025.

it was learnt the adoption by NPA of a phased ICT deployment would be geared towards achieving a fully integrated port operating system; to foster relationship with all internal and external stakeholders, to streamline NPA’s internal business processes; to make use of high-end smart technologies; as well as to record, monitor and utilise data for better decision making.

For this reason, a five year plan is now being implemented by the authority for the attainment of a fully digitalised port system in Nigeria. So far, the authority has deployed a portfolio of systems and infrastructure towards the actualisation of its ICT objectives.

These include Oracle Enterprise Business Suite for financial and human resources planning; Billing/Revenue and Invoice Management System (RIMS) to fast-track billing processing; Customer Portal/ electronic Ship Entry Notice (eSEN)/Manifest Upload for shipping traffic management; Hyperion Budgeting for management of annual budget; Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence System (3Ci) for maritime domain awareness and management of vessel calls; Truck Call Up and Gate Access Control for the control and schedule of trucks to the ports as well as manage truck traffic around the port corridor.

Furthermore, the new development will boost roll-on rolloff shipping in the country as the President of Grimaldi Group, Gianluca Grimaldi, announced that starting from 2025, the company would offer maritime transport of general cargo between China and Nigeria, Togo and other West African ports.

Additionally, it said that cargo would be distributed from Lagos ports across West Africa using vessels that already serving the routes to and from Northern Europe, noting that the new deep-sea service would connect Shanghai with Lagos, Nigeria, where the company has a large terminal.

This expansion will further mark a shift from its existing focus on car carrier services between the Far East and Europe and the country.

Ministry

Also, the inter-ministerial committee inaugurated by the Minister of Federal Marine and Blue Economy will commence work to promote the campaign for Nigeria’s bid to be elected into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO)’s council.

Members of the committee are the Director of Maritime Security and Safety from the FMMBE and the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), who will serve as alternate chairperson. Others are the Director of Legal Services and Maritime

Services from the FMMBE; Director of International Organisations Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Managing Director of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority and Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron.

Others are the former Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Ade Dosunmu (stakeholder), representative of the Office of the Honourable Minister of the FMMBE, Dr. Charles Akinola, and the Assistant Director, Maritime Pollution Control at the FMMBE, Mr. Paschal Ogah, who will serve as secretary to the committee.

Customs

As the Nigeria Minister of Finance, Mr Olawale Edun said that the contribution of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was crucial towards actualising the N48 trillion 2025 budget of the country, NCS is projecting a 10 per cent increase in its 2025 revenue.

Its Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi said that the service would recruit about 3,927 staff, adding that service was strengthening its free trade zone operations through key initiatives, including implementing strict operating procedures for monitoring mechanisms.

Furthermore, Adeniyi said that a new enforcement strategy after thorough consultations with the Office of the National Security Adviser would be implemented in 2025 after the dissolution of the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT).

According to him, the 2025 strategy emphasises actionable intelligence and strategic risk management frameworks as cornerstones of its operations.

NIMASA

From this year, the apex maritime regulator, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), promised to create an environment that enables maritime labour to function in line with the international best practices.

For instance, it pledged to priotise adequate compensation and insurance coverage for dock workers in the port. In adition, the Director General of the agency, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, said that only genuine dock workers would be issued biometric identity cards to work in the ports and jetties from this new year.

NIWA

Following the various challenges in the inland waterways, the House of Representatives Committee on Inland Waterways promised to assist National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) in the completion of Lokoja River Port by making adequate provision in 2025 budgetary allocation as part of efforts to address various challenges in the waterways.

On accident, NIWA said that it would commence the phasing out of wooden boats on Nigerian waterways in order to curb incessant accidents in the country, adding that it would enhance surveillance, safety enforcement and emergency response on the nation’s inland waterways with its 15 boats of different capacities and purposes.

Last line

For Nigeria to lift up maritime industry this, the Federal Government must create enabling environment, provide adequate security and encourage more investors to develop green ports.

