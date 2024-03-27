Port regulator plans ICTN deployment to block $3bn cargo fraud

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) is to commence the implementation of Integrated Customs Tariff Nomenclature (ICTN) in August 2024 as part of strategies to boost revenue generation at the seaports and to block more than $3 billion cargo fraud annually.

The Executive Secretary of the council, Barr. Pius Akutah, noted that ICTN would aid the agency’s fiscal drive as the agency looks to add revenue generation to its previously pure regulatory and mediatory functions in the maritime sector.

Currently, the type of frauds experienced in the port include: fake products, illegal firearms trafficking, illegal dumping and smuggling, shady documentation, concealment, under declaration, under invoicing and wrong classification of cargoes.

Prior to the latest moves, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had complained that importers and customs agents indulged in wrong classification of cargoes, transfer of value, concealment and false declaration at the ports, adding that out of 100 containers imported into the country, there were hardly 10 containers with genuine declaration.

However, Akutan explained at the opening ceremony of the NSC’s three-day Strategic Management Retreat in Abeokuta, themed: “Unlocking the Potentials of the Marine and Blue Economy for

Rapid National Economic Development” that the council would attain fully digitalised processes with paperless operations by August 2024 in a bid to drive service efficiency and contribute revenue to the Federal Government.

On the management’s quest to meet the presidential Key Performance Bond (KPB), Akutah said that NSC was determined to make evident contribution to the development and implementation of a national policy on Marine & Blue Economy.

In December 2023, council (NSC) said that it would generate 20 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) revenue in the port industry by year 2027.

The executive secretary stressed that the low hanging fruits that can bring the vision to reality are to be harnessed.

Akutah said that the issue of ICTN was one of the major areas which the council need to achieve the set goals, adding that the national assembly had been trying to put legal framework in place to achieve this and he promised that Nigerians would have reason to rejoice again under this renewed hope agenda.

It would be recalled that a former Vice President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lagos Zone, Chief John Aluya, had raised concerns that the introduction of ICTN would lead to a new fiscal burden on Nigerian shippers and consequently inflated prices for imported goods.

Aluya, who is a member of the NSC Governing Board, stressed that Nigerian ports were already overtaxed as almost every regulatory issue at the nation’s ports come with additional costs.

He noted: “Manufacturers ultimate aim is to make sure that Nigeria becomes the hub of the West-African region in production; but if our port costs keep rising we will be driving away the land-locked countries from using our ports.

“We don’t pay these additional costs directly. It is the final consumer that pays because it would reflect on the final prices of our products.”

However, he expressed optimism that as the port economic regulator, NSC would be able to understand the fiscal implications and prioritise the interest of the nation.