Poland’s long-planned mega-airport is moving forward under a new name and a political reset. Formerly known as Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK), the project will now be branded Port Polska, with an opening target of 2032 and ambitions to become one of Europe’s most powerful global aviation hubs.

It is backed by €30 billion and a political reset under Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Located between Warsaw and the city of Łódź, Port Polska is designed to handle 40 million passengers annually, placing it in the same league as London Heathrow and Istanbul Airport.

Polish authorities envision it as a strategic connector between Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and long-haul global markets—potentially competing with hubs such as Frankfurt, Munich, London, Istanbul, and even Gulf super-connectors like Doha and Dubai.

A Hub at Europe’s geo-political fault line

Port Polska’s location offers both opportunity and risk. Situated near Ukraine and not far from Russia, the airport’s future will inevitably be shaped by regional security dynamics. While Poland has emerged as a key logistical and political gateway to Eastern Europe since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, ongoing conflict in the region may influence airline strategies, airspace planning, and investor confidence.

Supporters argue that Poland’s stability, EU membership, and growing economic role position Port Polska as a long-term strategic asset—especially if Eastern Euro- pean reconstruction and trade accelerate in the coming decade.

Port Polska

The Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) is a strategic investment aimed at creating a modern national transportation system that efficiently integrates air, rail, and road transport. As part of the CPK Programme, a new state-of-the-art central airport will be built between Warsaw and Łódź, along with a high-speed rail network.

The new airport will be designed to serve 34 million passengers annually in its initial years of operation, with plans for flexible expansion in the long term according to market needs and growth forecasts.

A ‘Clean Start’ under new leadership

The project was originally approved in 2017, but progress stalled amid allegations of corruption linked to Poland’s previous populist government.

Reports found that 160 hectares of land critical to the development were sold to a private company, raising concerns about transparency and governance. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, elected in 2023, has pledged to relaunch the air- port with what he called a “clean start.” Speaking last week, Tusk said the new Port Polska would; “completely revolutionise travel across the country and beyond.

“Aircraft from all over the world, 24/7; the largest transport hub in the region; the fastest rail network in Europe—that’s what we’re building.”

€30 billion investment and construction timeline

The Polish government has earmarked 131 billion złoty (€30 billion) for the project. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with phased expansion planned beyond the initial opening.

The airport will debut with two parallel runways, each approximately 4,000 metres long, capable of handling the world’s largest aircraft. Plans already allow for a third and potentially fourth runway as traffic grows.

Air, rail, and road fully integrated

Port Polska is conceived as more than an airport. Built on a 2,585-hectare site, the complex will integrate air, rail, and road transport into a single hub.

High-speed rail will play a central role. Around 40% of passengers are expected to arrive by train, with Warsaw just 20 minutes away. Rail connections will also link directly to major Polish cities including Kraków, Gdańsk, and Wrocław, offering a viable alternative to domestic flights.

A new highway system will connect the hub to the rest of the country.

Foster + Partners design vision

The architectural masterplan is being led by Foster + Partners, the British firm behind some of the world’s most iconic transport terminals.

The terminal and central railway station will sit adjacent to the runways, unified by expansive spaces designed to maximise natural light and passenger flow.

According to project planners, the hub will function not only as a transit point but as a civic space—bringing together travellers, visitors, and the surrounding region in a single, interconnected environment.

A new gateway for Eastern Europe

If delivered on schedule and on budget, Port Polska could redefine aviation geography in Europe, shifting long-haul connectivity eastward and strengthening Poland’s role as a continental gateway.

Whether it canrival entrenched hubs in Western Europe—or withstand the geo-political pressures of its neighbour- hood—will determine whether Port Polska becomes Europe’s next great aviation success story or one of its most ambitious gambles.

