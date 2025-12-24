Port Police Snubs Importers, Agents’ Complaints Over Cargo Inspection

Despite complaints by importers, customs agents and truckers, the Maritime Police Command has said blocking of containers cannot be stopped in the port.

The command explained that the port police would not compromise national security on the altar of trade facilitation, noting at a forum in Lagos that it intercepted container, which had already scaled through all clearance processes by relevant agencies at the Lagos Ports and was found laden with arms and another with tramadol.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Adebayo Rasheed, said at a stakeholder meeting organised by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to address complaints emanating from clearing agents and freight forwarders on the random blocking of containers by the maritime police command and alleged gratification that the police carried out its operations based on intelligence.

However, he advised stakeholders to report cases of extortion by any officer to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Maritime Command.

Rasheed debunked reports that Shippers’ Council was conniving with some officers to extort clearing agents on blocked containers, adding that the council had always been at the forefront of fighting for the right of port stakeholders.

He noted: “The Shippers Council have always come to our office gunblasing and fighting us on behalf of stakeholders about the matter of container blocking. The Shippers Council are not conniving, and there is no conspiracy anywhere.

Every agencies in the maritime sector are working together, but for the Police, we are for prevention of crimes and protection of lives and properties. “When there is intelligence at our disposal about a particular shipment, it is important that we follow up.

Most times, the intelligence are generated by our men you see at the ports for examination. At that point of examination, the lead agency is the Customs, the Anti-bomb squad are also attached to the maritime police, National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Quarantine Service were all there during the examination, but it is not in their powers at that point of examination to stop the container, but our men give us a feedback on such containers.

“Two weeks ago, we seized a shipment that contained arms, and this is a shipment that has been dully cleared, it was one of the dully cleared containers. The last time this happened, the owner of the container ran to the media to complain that the police are collecting N200,000 bribe to clear container. That person was charged to court.

“Last month, we also caught a container full of tramadol, but what they declared in the container was okrika clothes (second hand clothing) “Our work is to prevent crimes and investigate them.

However, we hear you and we are ready to work with you. But you cannot continue to work with rumours that Police are collecting bribes on containers on blocked containers, if you have your facts and evidence come to us or write a petition to the office of the AIG and include the officer’s name, if nothing is done, it doesn’t stop at the office of the AIG, you can escalate it to Abuja for the IG or the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.”

On the alleged delays in getting containers released after police investigation, he lamented that sometimes, when a container is certified okay and released by the Police, it takes four days for the releasing officers of the shipping companies to act on it.

He said that some of the shipping companies preferred that the police write them through the Shippers Council and that is why some of the letters for blockage of containers is routed through the council, not that the council is conniving with the police.

He, however, assured that going forward, the police would issue timely reports of its activities, including interceptions. He also said that the police share intelligence with other agencies at the ports including the Nigeria Customs Service.

Rasheed stressed: “We cannot stop blocking containers based on intelligence, unless there is an order, either from the President or from the Inspector General of Police.”

However, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NSC, Dr Pius Akutah, assured all stakeholders that the council was working with the police to ensure safety and especially security of cargoes at the ports.

He said: “Our attention was drawn to a report that says that we are conniving with the Maritime Police, and we said No, we can not do that, we can only work together with the Police to enhance the security of your cargoes.

“The police has been cooperating with us very well in this regard, they also have their own mandate and we cannot prevent them from carrying out their mandate, but in that work environment, we must ensure that the safety of your cargo is guaranteed. We are not complicating issues for you, we are not putting additional cost to your business.