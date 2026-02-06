Port Police Plans To Collaborate with PCRC On Security

The Ports Authority Police (Western) Command has assured the maritime Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) of its readiness to work closely with them to maintain peace, security, and order within the ports and adjoining communities.

The Commissioner of Police, Oluwatoyin Iyabode Agbaminoja, gave the assurance at the command headquarters during a courtesy visit by PCRC in Lagos.

She emphasised that effective policing thrives on trust, collaboration, and active participation of community stakeholders.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Isaac Hundeyin, explained in a statement on Friday that the visit was aimed at strengthening the existing partnership between the Nigeria Police Force and members of the public through the PCRC, as well as reaffirming the committee’s commitment to community-based policing and enhanced security within the port environment.

The Chairman of PCRC, Elder Udoh Georg,e commended the commissioner for her proactive leadership, professionalism, and sustained efforts in ensuring the safety and security of critical national assets, port facilities, and stakeholders within the Western Ports Command.

He pledged the committee’s continued support and cooperation with the command in crime prevention, intelligence sharing, and community engagement.

Also, Agbaminoja expressed appreciation to the PCRC for the visit and acknowledged the vital role of the committee in bridging the gap between the police and the community.

6The visit concluded with an interactive session and group photographs, underscoring the shared commitment of the police and the PCRC to sustaining cordial police–community relations and promoting a safer port environment.