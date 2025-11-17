Port Police, NIMASA Move To Strengthen Maritime Security Architecture

Ports Authority Police (Western) Command and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) have resolved on Monday in Lagos to strengthen maritime security architecture, enhancing port efficiency within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

In a statement by the Spokesman of Western Command, ASP Isaac Hundeyin, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of maritime, AIG Chinedu Oko and the Commissioner of Police, Western Command, Toyin Agbaminoja, who paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola at the agency’s headquarters in Victoria Island emphasised the strategic importance of a unified security framework in safeguarding Nigeria’s coastal waters, port facilities, and critical maritime assets.

Chinedu commended NIMASA for its continuous efforts in maritime safety regulation, capacity development, and the Deep Blue Project, noting that sustainable cooperation between law enforcement and maritime regulators remains essential for safe and efficient maritime operations.

Also, Agbaminoja reaffirmed the commitment of the Ports Authority Police (Western) Command to providing robust security support across the nation’s port corridors, including Apapa Port, Tincan Island Port, Lekki Deep Sea Port, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, and the Command’s marine unit responsible for patrols up to 12 nautical miles from the ports.

She expressed readiness to deepen operational synergy with NIMASA to curb maritime crimes, facilitate trade, and guarantee the security of vessels, cargo, and port users.

The director general of NIMASA welcomed the delegation and highlighted the agency’s readiness to strengthen collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force in the areas of intelligence sharing, joint operations, capacity building, and maritime domain awareness, stressing that efficient maritime security is fundamental to Nigeria’s economic stability, port competitiveness, and global reputation.

The visit concluded with both parties agreeing on the need for continuous engagement, operational synchronisation, and strategic partnerships to bolster national maritime security and enhance service delivery across the maritime sector.