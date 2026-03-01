Port Police, NDLEA Move To Sustain Joint Operations At Port

The Ports Authority Police (Western) Command and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have stressed the need to sustain joint intelligence-driven operations and capacity-building initiatives to enhance operational efficiency at the nation’s seaports.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police (Western) Command, Oluwatoyin Iyabode Agbaminoja, during a courtesy visit by the Commander of the NDLEA in charge of the Apapa Strategic Command, Commander of Narcotics, Mohammad Tukur at the command’s headquarters in Apapa, Lagos.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Isaac Hundeyin, explained on Saturday that the visit was aimed at strengthening inter-agency collaboration and reinforcing the existing partnership between the NDLEA and the Ports Authority Police (Western) Command in combating drug trafficking and other transnational crimes within the port environment.

The NDLEA commander commended the command for its consistent support in joint operations, intelligence sharing, and ensuring a secure maritime corridor free from criminal activities.

In her remarks, the commissioner welcomed the delegation and emphasised the importance of synergy among security agencies operating within the nation’s ports, noting that the complexity of crimes associated with seaports, including illicit drug trafficking, smuggling, and organised criminal networks, requires coordinated strategies and seamless cooperation.

Agbaminoja reaffirmed the command’s commitment to sustaining joint intelligence driven operations and capacity-building initiatives to enhance operational efficiency. She stressed that a secure port system is vital to national security, economic growth, and investor confidence.

Both agencies resolved to deepen collaboration through regular strategic meetings, enhanced intelligence exchange, and joint enforcement actions to rid the ports of criminal elements.

The visit concluded with a renewed pledge to uphold professionalism, mutual respect, and collective responsibility in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain.