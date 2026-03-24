Port Police Meet NSC, Freight Forwarders Over Shipping Charges

Port Authority Police (Western) Command has held a strategic meeting with the representatives of freight forwarding associations and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to address ongoing concerns and tensions within the port sector regarding the recent increase in shipping charges by shipping companies.

The meeting was attended on Tuesday by the representatives of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) and the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANCLA).

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Isaac Hundeyin, explained that the meeting focused on the need to sustain peace, ensure uninterrupted port operations, and protect the nation’s trade ecosystem from disruption.

At the meeting, the Commissioner of Police, Oluwatoyin Iyabode Agbaminoja, urged all parties to sheath their swords, embrace constructive dialogue, and avoid actions such as picketing or protests that could lead to a shutdown of port activities.

She emphasised that Nigerian ports remain critical to the nation’s economy, serving as the gateway for international trade, and any disruption would have far-reaching consequences on the economy, supply chain, and national revenue.

Agbaminoja further assured the unions that their concerns and grievances would be given due attention through proper channels and in collaboration with relevant government agencies, including the Nigerian Shippers’ Council as the port economic regulator.

She encouraged continuous engagement, mutual respect, and cooperation among all stakeholders to maintain industrial harmony within the port environment.

Also, NSC and union representatives present at the meeting commended the proactive intervention of the Ports Authority Police (Western) Command and agreed on the need to prioritise dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes in the overall interest of the nation’s economy.

The command reiterates its commitment to maintaining law and order across all port terminals, jetties, inland container depots, and bonded terminals, while also supporting all lawful engagements aimed at improving port efficiency, trade facilitation, and investor confidence.