Port Police Hold Retreat To Discourage Corruption, Abuse Of Office

The Ports Authority Police (Western) Command has said that it would not tolerate corruption, misconduct, or abuse of office by officers this year.

It said at its first Commissioner’s Conference for the year, marking a strategic commencement of policing activities and operational direction in the new year.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Isaac Hundeyin, said on Monday in a statement that the conference, presided over by the Command’s Commissioner of Police, Oluwatoyin Iyabode Agbaminoj, brought together members of the management team, area commanders, divisional police officers, heads of departments, and other senior officers across formations under the command.

In her opening remarks, Agbaminoja emphasised the importance of professionalism, discipline, intelligence-led policing, and inter-agency collaboration in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain, charging officers to rededicate themselves to their constitutional responsibilities.

She highlighted the command’s operational priorities for the year to include: Enhanced security of port facilities and critical maritime infrastructure; respect for Human rights; strengthened crime prevention and intelligence gathering within port environments; sustained collaboration with sister security agencies and port stakeholders; improved personnel welfare, training, and capacity building; and prompt and professional response to security threats and maritime-related crimes.

Also, the conference provided an avenue to review the command’s performance in the previous year, identify operational gaps, and chart actionable strategies to improve service delivery and public confidence in policing at the nation’s ports.

Participants were encouraged to cascade the outcomes of the conference to officers and men under their commands and ensure strict compliance with operational guidelines and standing orders.

The Commissioner of Police reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining peace, safety, and security across all western ports and maritime corridors, assuring port users, stakeholders, and the general public of the Nigeria Police Force’s readiness to support economic activities and national development