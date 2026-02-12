Port Police Commissioner Decorates 87 Promoted Officers

The Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police (Western) Command, CP Oluwatoyin Agbaminoja, has decorated 87 newly promoted Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) in a ceremony held at its headquarters, Lagos.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Isaac Hundeyin, explained on Thursday that the decoration ceremony, which was attended by senior officers, families, friends, and well-wishers, marked a significant milestone in the professional careers of the promoted officers.

Hundeyin noted that the event symbolised not only recognition of merit, dedication, and hard work, but also a renewed call to greater service and responsibility.

In her address, the commissioner congratulated the officers on their well-deserved promotion and charged them to see their new rank as a call to higher standards of discipline, integrity, and professionalism, emphasising that promotion in the Nigeria Police Force comes with increased responsibility, accountability, and the expectation of exemplary leadership.

Agbaminoja reminded the officers that the command occupies a strategic position in safeguarding critical national infrastructure, maritime assets, and economic gateways, urging the newly decorated ASPs to redouble their efforts in intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention, and effective collaboration with relevant stakeholders within the port environment.

She reiterated the command’s commitment to the welfare and capacity development of officers, in line with the vision and reform-driven agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, aimed at building a more professional, people-focused, and service-oriented police force.

Also, Agbaminoja appreciated the families of the promoted officers for their unwavering support and sacrifices, acknowledging that their encouragement and understanding play a vital role in the success of police personnel.

The ceremony concluded with the formal decoration of the officers, group photographs, and a renewed pledge by the newly promoted ASPs to discharge their duties with honour, courage, and dedication to the service of the nation.

The Ports Authority Police (Western) Command remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring safety, security, and operational efficiency within the nation’s ports and maritime domain.