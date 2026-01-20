Port Police Commissioner Charges Officers To Protect Lives, Port Environment

She gave the charge during her maiden visit to the Area Command, Western Ports, as part of efforts to familiarise herself with formations under her jurisdiction and strengthen operational effectiveness.

Agbaminoja, who was received by the Area Commander, Western Ports, ACP Sunday Adeyeri, and senior officers, inspected key facilities, interacted with officers and men, and assessed ongoing security operations within the Western Ports axis.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Isaac Hundeyin, explained in a statement on Tuesday that the Commissioner stressed the need for professionalism, discipline, inter-agency collaboration, and intelligence-led policing in safeguarding port facilities, critical national assets, and maritime operations.

Also, Agbaminoja reiterated her commitment to personnel welfare, capacity building, and sustained engagement with stakeholders to enhance security across the ports and waterways.

She reminded officers and men to strictly adhere to the Nigeria Police Force Social Media Policy, cautioning against the misuse of social media platforms in ways that could undermine professionalism, discipline, and the image of the Force.

The Area Commander, ACP Sunday Adeyeri, on behalf of officers and men, expressed appreciation for the Commissioner’s visit, describing it as morale-boosting and reassuring, and pledged the command’s continued loyalty and support towards achieving the vision of the Ports Authority Police (Western) Command under her leadership.

The visit marks Agbaminoja’s continued engagement with formations under the command, aimed at consolidating gains in port security and ensuring a safe, secure, and conducive environment for maritime and commercial activities.