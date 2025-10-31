Port Police Boss Tours Customs Commands To Address Maritime Crimes

The Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police (Western) Command, Toyin Agbaminoja, has commenced familiarisation tour of formations and strategic stakeholders within the maritime industry as part of inter-agency cooperation and intelligence sharing in combating smuggling, cargo theft, and other maritime related crimes.

The Commissioner also visited the Apapa Area Command, PTML Area Command, and Tincan Island Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Isaac Hundeyin said in a statement on Friday that the Commissioner ‘s visits were aimed at strengthening the existing synergy between the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), while fostering closer collaboration among key stakeholders to enhance security, facilitate trade, and promote effective operational harmony across the Western Ports.

She explained that the visit to the Apapa Area Command took place on Tuesday, 29th October 2025, while the visits to the PTML and Tincan Island Port Area Commands were held on Thursday, 30th October 2025.

At the respective commands, Agbaminoja was warmly received by Comptroller E.O.A. Oshoba of the Apapa Area Command, Comptroller J.A. Anani of the PTML Area Command, and Comptroller F.O. Onyeka of the Tincan Island Port Area Command, along with their management teams.

Agbaminoja commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its unwavering dedication to safeguarding Nigeria’s economic interests and assured them of the continued support of the Ports Authority Police (Western) Command in maintaining a safe and orderly port environment.

While addressing officers during the visits,he reaffirmed her readiness to work closely with all port stakeholders to ensure that the ports remain secure, efficient, and conducive for legitimate trade and business operations.

In their separate remarks, Comptrollers Oshoba, Anani, and Onyeka commended CP Agbaminoja’s proactive and inclusive leadership style and pledged their continued cooperation with the Police in pursuit of shared security and operational objectives.

The visits concluded with interactive sessions focused on addressing security challenges, improving coordination, and exploring new strategies for joint operations within the maritime sector.