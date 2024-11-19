Port Operator Trains, Empowers Youths On Paint Production

Share

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), West Africa Container Terminals (WACT) has empowered 20 youths from one of its host communities, Ogu/Bolo LGA in Rivers State.

They were trained on comprehensive paint production training programme.

“This initiative, which was launched five months ago, is part of the company’s broader commitment to improving lives for all and lifting the standard of responsibility within the communities it operates.

“The programme was designed to equip participants with essential skills for success in the paint production industry, is already yielding impressive results.

The company’s Community Relations Manager, Justin Okwuofu, reiterated the company’s commitment to human and economic development.

He added: “Beyond contributing to infrastructural development in the host community, WACT is also interested in the economic growth of the people in its host communities.”

Okwuofu said that the donation of starter packs to the trainees is in alignment with WACT’s commitment to improve lives for all. It is also to further equip the youths to put to practise all they have been taught.

He also encouraged the trainees to make good use of the starter packs to generate income other than selling them.

The Chairman, Ogu Community Development (OCD), Bara Thompson commended WACT for its various contributions to the development of the community while also encouraging the trainees to maximise the training and continuously improve their skills as a source of livelihood.

One of the trainees, Precious Kingsley, has leveraged his newfound expertise to earn an initial income of ₦300,000, demonstrating the transformative potential of the initiative.

He explained: “Over the years, I have been looking for ways to get this knowledge but through this training, I have been trained on how to produce different kinds of paint.

“I also want to thank WACT for the impact this training has started having on me because I just made my first ₦300,000 through this paint production training. With this, the society can be a better place,” he said.

According to him, the knowledge acquired from the paint production training would be put into use by setting up a workshop, employing workers and training them to transfer the knowledge he has gotten.

Another trainee, Hannah Sufoye, expressed gratitude to WACT for the opportunity to participate in the training, noting that the training challenged gender stereotypes.

She explained: “I thought the training was only for men but when I got enrolled, I felt very excited to see ladies in the training room.

“Through the training, WACT made me believe that even the females can paint and produce paint, and I want to appreciate them for giving everyone this opportunity.”

WACT’s dedication to community development is evident in its various initiatives, which aim to create sustainable opportunities for individuals in its host communities.

“By providing access to quality training and empowering individuals with valuable skills, the company is not only contributing to economic growth but also fostering a sense of hope and opportunity amongst the people.

Share

Please follow and like us: