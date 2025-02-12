Port Operator Schedules Movement Of 210 Containers Weekly By Rail

Share

APM Terminals Nigeria has scheduled the movement of 210 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers by rail in every three days of the week.

According to the terminal operator, the container movement would be operated on a fixed schedule, with train departures from Apapa on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, adding that each trip would transport up to 35 wagons, carrying either 35 forty-foot containers or 70 twenty-foot containers, translating to 210 containers weekly.

The company further explained that would ensure a sustained schedule of the Apapa-Moniya Standard Gauge, thereby safeguarding the seamless flow of cargo to and from the Apapa Port to the Nigerian Railway Corporation Freight Yard at Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Chief Commercial Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Caroline Aubert-Adewuyi noted in a statement on Wednesday that the plan for the Apapa-Moniya standard gauge rail service was that it would operate like an airport conveyor belt system, receiving exports from the hinterland and evacuating imports from the port efficiently on a fixed schedule without interruptions.

Aubert-Adewuyi, who said during the launch of the Apapa-Ibadan standard gauge rail service for container transportation highlighted past challenges with the rail service, particularly unpredictable scheduling, that made cargo planning difficult for customers.

She said: “With our revamped service, we now offer a reliable and structured schedule, departing three times a week, ensuring efficient cargo movement from Apapa to Ibadan and back.

“This initiative also provides a cost-effective alternative to road transport, helping to alleviate the persistent traffic congestion in Apapa, which has significantly increased logistics costs.”

Also, she noted that the company had introduced a simplified payment system, where customers would now make payments exclusively to APM Terminals Apapa, which will handle all necessary payments to other stakeholders in the rail service supply chain.

Also, the Chief Finance Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Courage Obadagbonyi, emphasised the multi-modal strength of Apapa Port, integrating barge, road and rail transport for enhanced cargo handling.

According to him, results from the company’s 2024 fiscal year showed a 43 per cent growth in export volumes over the last two years, underscoring the positive impact of our investment in rail logistics.

He reaffirmed APM Terminals’ commitment to long-term sustainability, ensuring the continued efficiency of the Apapa-Ibadan rail service.

He stressed that the launch further underscores APM Terminals’ commitment to improving logistics services in Nigeria and active plans to further invest in the Lagos Port Complex.

The Managing Director of NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, acknowledged the longstanding collaboration between NRC and APM Terminals in moving container traffic across Nigeria, previously utilising the narrow-gauge line to Kaduna and Kano.

He noted that container transportation on the new standard gauge rail line officially commenced in September 2023, with logistics firms like Bueno Logistics and Transco Africa Logistics among the early adopters.

He also revealed that two additional rail lines were nearing completion at APM Terminals Apapa, bringing the total number of standard gauge lines to three.

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Barrister Pius Akuta, praised the collaboration between NRC and APM Terminals, recognizing rail transport as the most cost-effective and safest mode for shippers to move goods nationwide.

The new service operates between the Lagos Port Complex in Apapa and the NRC Freight Yard in Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State, offering a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly alternative to road transportation.

Share

Please follow and like us: