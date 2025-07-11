Port Operator Equips 500 People On Business Mgt

The West Africa Container Terminal (WACT)-APM Terminals Nigeria has equiped over 500 people on business management and entrepreneurship through its capacity building initiative, ‘WACTpreneur’ at Onne and Ogu communities in Rivers States.

WACTpreneur is a capacitybuilding programme designed to equip community members with essential skills in business management and entrepreneurship.

The initiative, which runs in batches, is aligned with one of WACT’s core CSR pillars—training and development and it is designed to equip local entrepreneurs with the tools and skills needed to launch and sustain viable businesses, contributing to economic resilience in the region.

The company’s Managing Director, Jeethu Jose noted that WACTpreneur was more than just training, saying that it was an investment in the future of our host communities.

He explained: “My dream is that WACT is in each and every heart and we touch each and every family in the coming years. I promise you, standing here on behalf of WACT and APM Terminals, the good work and the collaboration with the community will continue.”

Also, the company’s Senior People Business Partner, Chinelo Obie – nyem said thatthe participants had gained essential skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of small business management.