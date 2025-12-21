Port Operator Empowers 600 Residents Of Ogu, Onne Communities

WACT–APM Terminals Nigeria has graduated 600 beneficiaries from the fourth and fifth cohorts of its WACTpreneur programme, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable community development and inclusive economic growth in its host communities in Rivers State.

The graduates, drawn from Ogu and Onne communities, were equipped with practical entrepreneurship skills aimed at building sustainable businesses that can positively impact their families and communities.

The six-month programme combined intensive training and mentorship, covering merchandising, customer relations, record keeping, supply chain management, credit sales, access to finance, business integrity, and cash flow management.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, WACT Senior People Business Partner, Chinelo Obienyem, congratulated the beneficiaries for their resilience and dedication.

She encouraged them to apply their new knowledge to grow their enterprises and contribute to local economic development.

“Today, we celebrate more than 600 graduates; we celebrate determination, resilience, and the entrepreneurial spirit within our host communities,” Obienyem said.

“We are confident that the skills acquired will enable our graduates to create jobs, expand their businesses, and serve as role models in their communities.”

Victor Akubor, Principal Partner and CEO of Dufy Global Enterprise, which collaborated with WACT to deliver the programme, reaffirmed their commitment to equipping entrepreneurs with practical knowledge that drives long-term success.

Community leaders also applauded the initiative. Godfrey Maate, Chairman of the Onne Community Development Committee, described the event as “epoch-making,” noting that WACT has consistently demonstrated genuine commitment to community empowerment beyond infrastructure projects.

In addition to the WACTpreneur programme, WACT continues to implement several ongoing community initiatives, including scholarships for 141 beneficiaries, agricultural training under the Strategies for Food Security programme, paint production and painting skills training for 40 youths, eco-friendly sanitary pad and reusable diaper production training for over 3,500 girls and 250 women, maintenance of solar energy systems at two model primary healthcare centres, renovation of classrooms and teachers’ quarters, construction of a 713-meter drainage system in Onne, and operation of a plastic recycling centre.

The initiatives reflect WACT–APM Terminals Nigeria’s commitment to empowering host communities and fostering socio-economic development across the region.