Port Operator Donates Solar Power To PHCs In Rivers Communities

West Africa Container Terminal (WACT)-APM Terminals Nigeria has donated and commissioned solar power systems to two Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in Onne and Ogu communities in Rivers State.

The beneficiaries of the solar projects are the Model Primary Health Care Centre in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area, and the Model Primary Health Care Centre in Ogu, Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.

These installations aim to address the persistent challenge of power outages and boost healthcare delivery in the communities. WACT-APM Terminals explained that the initiative would improve healthcare access for over 25,000 households in the areas.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke emphasised the company’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its alignment with community needs.

He said: “This kind of programme is very much at the core of what we stand for as a company. While our business is handling containers and facilitating trade, we see ourselves as partners with the communities and governments where we operate. This initiative reflects our desire to give back and be seen as an integral part of the communities we serve.

“If we can raise the general health of the people around us, especially women, we empower communities economically. This solar project is a pilot, and we anticipate scaling up such initiatives to create a broader impact in the society.”

Also, the Managing Director of WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, Jeethu Jose, reiterated the company’s dedication to improving the lives of its host communities.

He noted: “Primary healthcare is the backbone of any community. Strengthening these centres reduces the burden on secondary and tertiary facilities. Access to power is a basic necessity, and we are committed to working closely with the community to ensure long-term growth, partnership, and progress,” Jose remarked.

The decision to implement solar power systems was driven by a needs assessment conducted in Onne and Ogu.”

The company’s Community Relations Manager, Justin Okwuofu, said that this assessment revealed that a reliable power supply was the most urgent need for the health centres.

Speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Okachi Chukwuma commended the company for its alignment with the state government’s vision for primary healthcare.

Also, Vice-Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Barr. Christians Tamunobereton-are commended the project, saying that the solar power installation was the most critical need for this facility. With this system, he noted that the nurses and doctors would now work more efficiently.”

