Port-harcourt To Host NBBF Final 4 On November 22

Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has announced Port Harcourt, Rivers State as the venue for the 2023 Nigeria Premier Basketball League Final 4.

The quartet of hosts, Rivers Hoopers, Nigeria Customs, Gboko City Chiefs and Hoops & Read will slug it out for the title in Port Harcourt from November 22 – 26 in a round-robin format, after emerging out of their Conferences.

The games will start on the 23rd of November. The winner after the round- robin games will qualify to represent Nigeria in the 2024 African Basketball League ( BAL).

Kwara Falcons represented the country in the last edition of BAL but they were unable to get past the Savannah Conference in Dakar Senegal.