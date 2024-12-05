Port-Harcourt Refinery Up, Running -NNPC Ltd Insists

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has insisted that the old Port Harcourt Refinery is up and running, with loading operations in full swing.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari, gave the confirmation at the inauguration of the NUPENG Towers in Lagos yesterday according to a statement Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye.

In a goodwill message at the event, Kyari extended invitation to human rights activist and lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, and all those in doubt, to join the NNPC Ltd on a tour of the refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna to verify their status.

He also shed light on the controversy around products blending, stating that blending was not a crime as it is an integral part of the refining process. Kyari said: “If you don’t blend, you will bring out off-spec products which will destroy your vehicles.

