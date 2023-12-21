Port Harcourt Refinery Undergoes Test Run, Pursues December Deadline

After a long period of inactivity at the Port Harcourt Refinery, test run operations commenced on Wednesday night in order to meet the Federal Government’s December completion deadline for production.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, is expected to visit the facility, and officials of the Refinery had carried out a test run of what they had put in place since the Federal Government made the December deadline.

Recall that during his visit to the refinery, Lokobiri had assured Nigerians that the first phase of the rehabilitation work would be completed by December 2023.

Around noon on Thursday, the Minister was yet to arrive in line with the scheduled visit.

The immediate past chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Rivers State, Dr Joseph Obele, has said the first phase of the refinery’s rehabilitation work has been completed and it is undergoing a test run.

Obele, whose association handled the oversight of the facility during his tenure as IPMAN chairman, said the first phase of the rehabilitation was presently undergoing a test run.

Residents of Eleme, and and those in communities around Okrika, where the Refinery is located, said they saw gas flare within the premises of Port Harcourt late on Wednesday night.

An informed source within the Refinery said that the test run was carried out

within “the flare line of Area Five” on Thursday morning, adding that the flare was later brought down.

He also said that production has not started, and won’t likely commence before the end of the year, noting that what the effort so far put in place falls within the first phase of the refinery’s rehabilitation.