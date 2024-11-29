Port Harcourt Refinery To Sell PMS At N1,030 Per Litre – PETROAN

Share

…Insists old PH refinery up and running

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), has said the Port Harcourt refinery would sell Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, for N1,030 per litre.

PETROAN in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr Joseph Obele and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, however, added that its pricing team was currently analysing the most favourable price for its members.

This came as the Association debunked reports making the rounds that the revamped and widely celebrated old Port Harcourt Refinery was a mere blending plant and unproductive.

The statement partly reads: “Regarding the price, NNPC Retail Ltd has officially announced the PMS price at the Port Harcourt refinery as #1,030 per litre. It was also communicated to PETROAN that the product request portal was open for booking /request.

“Meanwhile PETROAN’s strategic pricing team are currently analysing the most favourable price for her members as we are open to patronising all the refineries in Nigeria.

“PETROAN also employs that NNPC Retail Ltd should further reduce the price in view of giving Nigerians a blissful Yuletide celebration

PETROAN supports the proposed planned Privatisation of the nation-owned refineries in a no instance time in such a manner that is credible and transparent after which the plant should be handled over to a reputable private firm with the financial capability and technical knowledge.

“Most worrisome as a threat to lives and properties is the ugly condition of the Eleme East-west road. The road poses a serious threat to Petroleum trucks that will be conveying flammable products from the refinery depots”.

PETROAN encourages the Federal Ministry of Works under which the project was awarded to RCC to facilitate the ongoing repairs of the road.”

On controversies surrounding the old Port Harcourt, PETROAN insisted that the old Port Harcourt refinery was currently operating at 70 per cent of its installed capacity, with plans to ramp up to 90 per cent.

According to PETROAN, the authenticity of production at the Port Harcourt refinery was verified by the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources under the leadership of Sen. S A Kawu Sumaila, in conjunction with stakeholders and members of the host community.

“As part of PETROAN’s oversight function as key stakeholders, we have direct access to the plant on the authorization of management and we will encourage whoever is doubting the functional status of the plant to contact NNPC management for facility tour rather than spreading misleading information”.

“It is more important to state here that the functional plant in operation is the old refinery with a capacity of 60,000 barrels per day, while the new port Harcourt refinery with a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day is still under rehabilitation which is due to commence production soon as announced by the management of NNPCL.

“Both Refineries are within the same complex at Alesa Eleme in Rivers State. The old Port Harcourt refinery which was built in the year 1965 stopped production over 21 years ago, while the new Port Harcourt refinery stopped production in the year 2019.

”The Senate Committee was on fact-finding/investigation on Thursday 28th November 2024 at the Port Harcourt refinery and depot at Alesa Eleme to see things themselves. The senate committee saw the plant functional and Petroleum trucks loading at the Port Harcourt refiner depot

”It is worth noting that PETROAN National leadership led by the national President Dr Billy Hary were in attendance at the senate committee visitation at the Port Harcourt refinery to welcome the committee and express PETROAN’S willingness to commence loading at the Port Harcourt refinery.”

Speaking further, PETROAN noted that rather than speculate false narratives and generate controversies, the appropriate thing expected of Nigerians was to commend the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited led by Engr Mele Kyari, for reviving a plant that has been moribund, deplorable and dormant for over 21 years.

“PETROAN hereby appraise the scorecard of Engr Mele Kyari as Excellent performance for the reviving a refinery plant which was abandoned for 21 years when he wasn’t the NNPC boss.

“PETROAN is optimistic that the Nigeria vision is achievable and hereby calls on Nigerians to be patriotic by believing in the renewed hope agenda of Mr President. Nigeria will work again.”

