Port Harcourt refinery to complete test-run in Jan –NNPC Ltd

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that a test run on the 60,000-bpd refinery in Port-Harcourt would be completed in January ahead of the full resumption of work later. Chief Corporate Communication Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this. He also said that “testing will conclude shortly, ensuring the refinery’s efficient operation.

That phase will be completed this month.” Though the NNPC Ltd on December 21, 2023 announced that it had achieved the mechanical completion of rehabilitation work on Area 5 Plant of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), sources said the refinery was still undergoing repair works and commence operations at an initial processing rate of 60,000 barrels per day. Sources also said NNPC Ltd anticipates achieving its maximum capacity of 210,000 barrels per day later in the year. The Federal Government had in March 2021, approved a $1.5 billion contract to repair the 210,000-barrel capacity Port-Harcourt refinery, which is part of the state-owned refineries in Nigeria that had remained comatose for several years. Italian company, Tecnimont SPA, was awarded the rehabilitation contract which in to be executed in three phases spanning 18, 24, and 44 months. Speaking during an inspection tour of the rehabilitation project, which also coincided with the 15th Refineries’ Rehabilitation Steering Committee Meeting, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd., Mr. Mele Kyari, said as of December 15th, 2023, 84.4 per cent of Area 5 Plant, a key component of the Refinery, and 77.4 per cent of the entire rehabilitation project have been completed.