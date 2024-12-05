Share

Contrary to the skepticism making rounds, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has reiterated that the Old Port Harcourt Refinery is operational and loading petroleum products.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPCL. Mele Kyari confirmed this while speaking at the commissioning of the NUPENG Towers in Lagos on Wednesday.

Kyari, however, extended an open invitation to human rights activist, Femi Falana and other doubters to tour the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries to witness their functionality firsthand.

New Telegraph reports that this move aims to dispel concerns over the state of Nigeria’s refining capacity, clarifying misconceptions about the blending process, and describing it as a critical component of refining.

“Blending is necessary to bring products to the specification of different countries or regions.

“Without it, refineries would produce off-spec products that could damage vehicles,” Kyari explained.

The NNPC chief further commended NUPENG on completing the NUPENG Towers and highlighted the administration’s proactive interventions in the oil and gas sector.

He noted that recent Executive Orders by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have spurred new investments and job creation in the industry, signalling a brighter outlook for Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

This announcement follows heightened public interest in the status of local refineries amid Nigeria’s energy transition efforts.

