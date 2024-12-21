Port Harcourt Refinery Fully Operational, NNPCL Clarifies

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has dismissed recent media reports alleging that the Old Port Harcourt Refinery, which resumed operations two months ago, has been shut down.

In a statement released on Saturday, December 21, 2024, by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, the Petroleum Corporation clarified that the refinery remains fully operational.

According to the statement, the refinery’s operational status was confirmed during a recent inspection by former Group Managing Directors of NNPC.

The statement also noted that preparations for the day’s loading operations are ongoing, emphasizing the refinery’s active status in fulfilling its role in fuel supply and distribution.

NNPC further urged the public to disregard the misleading reports, describing them as unfounded claims intended to incite panic and create artificial fuel scarcity.

“Members of the public are advised to discountenance such reports as they are figments of the imagination of those who want to create artificial scarcity and rip off Nigerians,” Soneye stated.

The Old Port Harcourt Refinery, a critical component of Nigeria’s energy infrastructure, resumed operations after undergoing comprehensive rehabilitation.

Its continued functionality is vital to reducing dependence on imported refined petroleum products and stabilizing domestic supply.

NNPC reassures Nigerians of its commitment to ensuring seamless fuel availability and urges citizens to remain vigilant against misinformation.

