Port Harcourt Refinery: Former NNPC GMDs Call Criticism Misguided

Amid ongoing scepticism and criticism surrounding the revamp of the Port Harcourt Refinery, former group managing directors (GMDs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) have commended the efforts of the current management team, led by Mr. Mele Kyari. After inspecting the refinery during their Former NNPC GCEOs Forum in Port Harcourt, the ex-GMDs described the achievement as “magic.”

Speaking on behalf of the group, Dr. Jackson Gaius-Obaseki, who served as GMD from 1999 to 2003, explained that many critics failed to understand the magnitude of work involved.

He clarified that this was not a routine Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) but a full rehabilitation that modernised a plant originally built in 1965 into a state-of-the-art facility by 2024. “Some of those who criticise do not understand the extent of the work carried out.

They mistake it for the usual turnaround maintenance. This is a complete rehabilitation— transforming a plant built in 1965 into a modern one in 2024.

We appreciate the effort,” Dr. Obaseki stated. On petroleum pricing, he emphasised that petrol pump prices are influenced by crude oil prices and called for public understanding.

He hailed the achievement as a testament to courage and dedication, urging the GCEO, Kyari, to remain focused on delivering value to Nigerians.

Other former GMDs present at the meeting included Chamberlain Oyibo, Funsho Kupolokun, and Andrew Yakubu, who collectively lauded the success of the project.

