Port Harcourt Refinery Commences Operations At 60% Capacity – NNPCL

On Tuesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced the commencement of crude oil processing at the Port Harcourt Refinery.
This was contained in a press statement issued by the Corporation’s spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, noting that the refinery is operating at 60% capacity.
According to him, Currently, the refinery processes 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily.
The refinery, which boasts a combined capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, marks a significant milestone after repeated delays in meeting earlier deadlines.
This development is expected to reduce Nigeria’s dependency on fuel imports and enhance the nation’s energy sector.
