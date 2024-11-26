Port Harcourt Refinery Commences Operations At 60% Capacity – NNPCL

Share

On Tuesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced the commencement of crude oil processing at the Port Harcourt Refinery.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Corporation’s spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, noting that the refinery is operating at 60% capacity.

According to him, Currently, the refinery processes 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

The refinery, which boasts a combined capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, marks a significant milestone after repeated delays in meeting earlier deadlines.

This development is expected to reduce Nigeria’s dependency on fuel imports and enhance the nation’s energy sector.

