Port Harcourt Refinery: Arewa Youth Hail FG, NNPCL

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has hailed the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) on the operational status of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The forum in a statement issued by its President General, Yerima Shettima said the remarkable achievement marked a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s oil industry and heralded a new era of growth, sustainability, and hope for millions of citizens across the nation.

He said, “The recent commencement of crude oil processing at the Port Harcourt Refinery, with an impressive installed production capacity of 60,000 barrels per day, represents a significant milestone in our collective journey towards self-sufficiency in petroleum products.

“The refinery’s capacity to load 200 trucks daily with locally refined products is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the Federal Government and the NNPC in revitalizing critical national infrastructure that has long been dormant.”

Shettima stated that for years, the Port Harcourt Refinery stood as a symbol of Nigeria’s potential in the oil sector, yet it faced numerous challenges that impeded its operational efficiency.

He added that it is a beacon of hope that demonstrates what can be achieved when vision, determination, and strategic planning converge.

The AYCF said it recognized the tireless efforts of the Federal Government and the NNPCL in overcoming the obstacles that had hindered the refinery’s functionality.

“The implications of this development extend far beyond the immediate benefits of increased local production.

“With the refinery now operational, Nigeria is poised to reduce its reliance on imported petroleum products, a move that will enhance our economic sovereignty and contribute to the stabilization of fuel prices across the nation.

“This is particularly crucial in light of the global fluctuations in oil prices and the economic challenges that many Nigerians have faced in recent years.

“Furthermore, the revival of the Port Harcourt Refinery is expected to create numerous job opportunities for our youth, thereby addressing the pressing issue of unemployment that has plagued our nation,” the statement explained.

The forum urged the Federal Government and the NNPCL to continue engaging with local communities and stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of the refinery’s revival were felt across all strata of society.

