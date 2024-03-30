Port Harcourt-Aba Train Service Commences Operation April – FG

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Transportation has announced the commencement date for the operation of the Port Harcourt/Aba section of the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge rail line.

The Minister for Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali who made the announcement on Friday shortly after inspecting the reconstructed rail tracks said the commencement date is April 2024.

Alkali who regretted the postponement appealed to the people to be patient, saying the contractor handling the project would deliver it in April.

He also directed the contractor handling the project to ensure that the rail line was linked to the Port Harcourt and Onne ports in the state.

Alkali said: “This is the second time I am in Port Harcourt for the inspection of the rail line since I assumed office as the Minister of Transportation.

“They gave us March for commencement of operation, but am sure while they were doing the inspection there were some observations, and because of exigencies and technicalities of the work, it has been extended to April, because March is already 29 today.

“They had given us a definite commitment that by April, they will be able to put Port Harcourt to Aba into use, and it is not only Port Harcourt to Aba alone, I am trying also to get the commitment of how soon they can link the rail line to Port Harcourt Port and also Onne Port so that we would be able to start from the two seaports to Aba.

“Not really that I am not satisfied with the level of work done, but you know when somebody has given you a deadline, and the deadline didn’t really work, of course, you will be dissatisfied with the failed deadline he gave you ab initio. But if somebody promises you March and is able to deliver in April, I think you can manage with that.”

The minister further noted that the President Tinubu-led Federal government was serious and committed to delivering all ongoing projects across the country.

He said: “Because of the commitment of the government, we have decided to start with the 15 per cent component of the federal government to fix Port Harcourt to Aba section of the railway, and we are now trying to fix the line to Port Harcourt and Onne Ports.”

On the Calabar-Enugu-Abuja standard gauge rail line, which was also awarded by the past administration, the Minister said efforts were ongoing to finalise the funding.

He said: “We are trying to sort out the financing because there is no way you can start the project without making all arrangements for the finances, so as soon as the finance is ready, we are going to start.

“As I said earlier, this is the second time we are coming here for inspection, and Port Harcourt is in this part of the country, and that alone shows how serious and committed we are to delivering the projects in all parts of the country.”

He, however, disclosed that the Ibadan to Abuja section of the standard gauge rail line was currently being sorted out by the government.

He advised the public to remain calm and support the government as it remained resolute in bringing succour to the people.