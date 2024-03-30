Port Harcourt-Aba Rail Project: Alkali Frowns At Slow Pace Of Work

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, has expressed disappointment with the slow pace of work by the contractor of Port Harcourt-Aba narrow gauge rail rehabilitation, saying the contractor was not meeting the time schedule.

According to a statement signed at the weekend by Olujimi Oyetomi, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation/ Marine and Blue Economy, Alkali expressed his displeasure when he toured the project sites in company with the Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oloruntola.

Others in the entourage of the Minister are Director, Railway Transport Services, Engineer Zirra Finbar; the Director of Legal Services, Barrister Pius Oteh as well as the Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation.

They visited the Eastern District Terminus in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to inspect the rehabilitation of the PortHarcourt-Aba narrow gauge, with the expectation that the rehabilitation work was nearing completion to link the two Ports of Portharcourt and Onne to make cargo movements from the Ports to Aba possible.

However, the Minister was disappointed and expressed his displeasure that the rehabilitation work had not met with the desired scheduled pace.

Alkali who was earlier briefed that the work was almost completed, said that the visit was the second he made to the site of the project but was not impressed that the rehabilitation had not been sufficiently done as to meet the expectations of Nigerians who would have been served by railway moving cargoes from the Ports of PortHarcourt and Onne.

The Transportation Minister chided the contractor handling the project, Messrs CECC for the lapse, and charged for expedited action so that the project could be completed on time for commissioning and use.

The Minister observed that the project was presently being funded with the 13% counterpart funding from the Federal Government of Nigeria to show commitment and to persuade the Contractor to expedite actions in helping to source more funding to make completion of the project, commissioning and use, not to exceed April 2024.

“From the Eastern District Terminus where he expected to have seen very substantial completion of narrow gauge rail rehabilitation that has linked the Ports and made cargo movements possible, Alkali proceeded to Obingbo which is a boundary between Rivers and Abia States where while he along with his team observed the movement of an NRC Locomotive on the rehabilitated section of the rail line, obviously heading towards Aba.

“Around the same time, the minister observed that there wasn’t enough security put in place to prevent vandalism of the rehabilitated tracks and rail slippers.

“He also stated that this is not good enough. There and then, Alkali tasked his team and the CECC team to come up with measures that could be put in place to forestall vandalism of the rail infrastructure as the Government could not be increasing rail infrastructure while vandals would be stealing and going off with them.

“Senator Alkali who obviously converted the public holiday of Good Friday, 29 March 2024 into a working holiday despite observing the Ramadan fast later took off to Isiagu, Ebonyi State, to see the process and pace of manufacturing of rail slippers.

He stated that he has hoped to see works ongoing at the CECC rail slipper production yard at Isiagu. That he didn’t see this done may just have to do with the public holiday.

“The Honourable Minister was expected to round off his engagement to the Eastern District of the Nigerian Railway Corporation with a one-on-one meeting with the Governor of Enugu State, H.E. Peter Mba, which will centre on the development of railway projects and infrastructure in the Eastern Corridor,” the statement concluded.