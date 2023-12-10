Port Hacourt-Based Photographer, Wildshot Dies In Tragic Auto Crash

Famous Port-Harcourt-based photographer, Micheal Nwagugbo, popularly known as Wildshot has reportedly passed away in an auto accident that occurred in the Wimpe neighborhood of the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the tragic incident happened on Friday, December 8, around nine o’clock.

According to the eyewitness account, the photographer crashed into a structure while attempting to pass a trailer.

The late Wildshot was the only child of his mother who was well-known at a gymnastics facility in Port Harcourt.

It was said that his mother who’s from the Rumuola region contacted him to inform him that some alleged cultists were firing around her home.

In an attempt to save his mother, Wildshot left his workout at the gym, got in his car, and drove hurriedly to the scene.

According to the report, Wildshot was driving quickly when he attempted to pass a trailer but lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a structure, and suffered life-threatening injuries.

It was said that after being taken to two different hospitals in a hurry, he was turned away. At the third hospital where he was transferred, his death was formally declared.

It was said that the photographer died a day before his birthday.