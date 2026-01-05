Port Digitalisation: Implementation Of PCS To Halt N6trn Revenue Loss

The full implementation of the Port Community System (PCS) and reconstruction of key ports by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in 2026 is to block N6 trillion ($4 billion) revenue lost annually by the Federal Government.

According to the Federal Government, the amount loses annually to red tape, delays, and corruption at in the port ports. The authority also said that $1 billion would be spent on port rehabilitation and modernisation project from the first quarter.

The authority’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, explained that the PCS concept originated in Europe during the 1970s to digitise maritime hubs like Rotterdam and Hamburg, noting that its adoption in Nigeria by NPA was specifically tailored to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope agenda.

By automating cargo handling and simplifying administrative processes, Onyemekara stressed that the PCS would act as a digital bridge to the National Single Window (NSW), eventually integrating aviation and rail logistics into a unified trade ecosystem.

He explained: “The economic implications are profound, the system is expected to save millions of dollars annually by reducing vessel turnaround times and demurrage.

“Furthermore, by ensuring data integrity and automating transactions, the PCS will plug revenue leakages and provide the reliable trade data necessary for long-term national planning. Building on the remarkable achievements of 2025 and the upcoming launch of the $1 billion port rehabilitation and modernisation project, the NPA is positioned for even greater heights.”

Onyemekara stressed that the authority would deliver a landmark performance that will redefine Nigeria’s maritime landscape in 2026, adding that NPA was currently riding a wave of unprecedented growth, making 2025 as a year of transformation for the country’s maritime sector.

According to him, since his appointment in July 2024, the Managing Director of the authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has revitalised the NPA, turning Nigeria’s ports into models or hubs of efficiency that bolster the national economy.

He said: “Under Dantsoho’s stewardship, sustained port efficiencies helped propel Nigeria’s international trade to N5.81 trillion in the third quarter of 2024. His impact extends to national fiscal policy, where he successfully implemented the presidential mandate to trade petroleum in Naira, reducing the strain on the country’s forex reserves.

“This move aims to tackle persistent traffic congestion, boosting efficiency and streamlining operations at the port. The system, which has been delayed, had led to significant financial losses for truck park investors and encouraged unregulated activities.”

Recall that Dantsoho has said that modernisation was part of the Federal Government’s plan to improve Nigeria’s seaport infrastructure, attract foreign investment, and reposition the maritime sector for competitiveness in the global logistics chain.

He explained: “Construction of this massive nature takes a lot of time to prepare. There are engineering studies, there are environmental studies, and there is design, among others.

It’s like building a small house, it takes you three years, for example, so if you are building a port, it’s not what we can do easily but we are targeting a 48-month duration for reconstruction and we’re hoping that by the first quarter of next year, we commence the construction.

“We have to be able to be in the cycle of friends or partners that feel all of us are trusted in the same dynamics, in the same ecosystem. We also have a relationship because the port by itself is constructed to last 50 years minimum.

If I’m investing in a port, I’m investing in a system that I believe will last 50 years, but that cannot happen if there is no relationship. “So, we must come here, they see us, they partner with us. They appear a lot of times with them, we become friends with them, we become partners with them and they are happy with us.

“So, like I was saying to the Managing director of Singapore Port Authority (SPA), already Nigeria has given the contract to Crimson Logic, which is a Singaporean company that is a subsidiary of the Port Authority of Singapore for our national single window in Nigeria.

“That is a CrimsonLogic company and that is part of the discussion that we have been having. If we have that, then they have the powers, they have the equipment, and they have the finance to be able to come to us because this thing is very, very capital-intensive.”