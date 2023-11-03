Port Decongestion: NPA Needs N3.6bn To Move 7,500 Containers, Cargoes

Four months after, the Federal Government is still in dilemma over how to decongest the nation’s seaports of overtime cargoes. Findings revealed that it would cost Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) N3.6 billion to move more than 7, 500 overtime containers and other cargoes such as abandoned vehicles choking the various terminals as both the authority and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have no truck to carry out the movement.

Cargoes are classified as over- time when they have stayed in the port for 28 days without the importer or clearing agent coming up to clear them and take delivery. Also, it was learnt that it would require a lot in terms of logistics to hire haulage firms to move the cargoes from the seaports to gov- ernment warehouse in Ikorodu Lighter Terminal (ILT).

To avoid litigation, a maritime lawyer, Barrister Ebenezer Oladimeji, explained that there were laid down procedures for disposal of overtime cargoes that must be followed before they are auctioned. He explained that it would cost NPA about N400,000 to transfer a container out of the port to another destination because of fuel cost, traffic gridlock and extortion on the roads.

Oladimeji noted that Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) must make sure that they receive unclaimed cargo lists from the shipping companies and the terminal operators, saying that the service would now examine those unclaimed cargo lists after the free storage period.

He noted: “After examination, they would leave it for a certain number of days for importers to come and claim their cargo. After the date expires, they will send it for gazetting by the court because of litigation, when the court gazettes it, it will now go for auction.” Also, the maritime lawyer said the both NPA and Customs were in dilemma of where to transfer the cargoes as ILT has no capacity to accommodate them, adding that the terminal was filled with unclaimed cargoes.

He stressed that many importers deliberately abandoned their consignment because of various infractions such as concealment, false declaration among others. Oladimeji explained that importers, who could not pay storage rent of N10,000 on 40 feet container and N5,000 on 20 feet containers daily to government, have no option than to abandon their goods because of the prevailing harsh economy.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator, 100 percent Compliance, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, (NAGAFF), Alh. Ibrahim Tanko, in Apapa, alleged that there were so many overtime cargoes at the port and terminals deliberately not being moved to government warehouse, taking up spaces in the ports, while NPA was complaining of lack of space. He said: “Why are they not being moved, why are these terminals holding unto these cargoes and complaining of lack of space?

The overtime cargoes must be released to government warehouse.” It would be recalled that in June 2023, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdelene Ajani, led an inter-agency team comprising of NPA, Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) on assessment tour of overtime cargoes littering the ports, noting that Lagos and Tin Can Island ports and the terminals including Ikorodu Lighter Terminal (ILT) were filled with abandoned consignments.

It was gathered that following the inspection tour, which held between June 23 and 24, 2023, an all-stakeholders sensitisation, involving shipping lines and freight forwarders and clearing agents associations, was convened on Monday June 26, 2023, where it was unanimously agreed that all cargoes and containers that have overstayed their required time at the ports be auctioned in their current locations and removed immediately from the ports.

To assure transparency and inclusiveness, the modalities to govern the auction process would be finalised by all stakeholders, after a similar sensitisation meeting with stakeholders in the eastern ports of Warri, Rivers, Onne and Calabar. The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, had at several fora sought the cooperation of NCS to ensure speedy removal of overtime car- go from the ports and terminal yards to free up space and preserve the durability of the capi- tal intensive port infrastructure.