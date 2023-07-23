Port Corridor: PSTT, FRSC To Set Up Mobile Courts To Try Traffic Offenders

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Port Standing Task Team (PSTT), Mr. Moses Fadipe and the Lagos Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Babatunde Farin- loye have agreed to introduce Mobile Courts on the ports corridor to further strengthen the traffic management on the strategic Lagos port access roads which has gained traction since the launch of the Expanded Port Standing Task Team.

The duo took the decision during a courtesy visit by the PSTT boss to the FRSC Commander in the Ojudu area of Lagos State. The two after reviewing the progress of the ‘Operation Free Port Corridor’ agreed that the collaborative efforts of multiple government agencies including security agencies, FRSC, Lagos State Government, Apapa Local Government etc; under the PSTT has yielded positive results that needs to be sustained.

Mr. Farinloye commended PSTT for the restoration of sanity on one side of the Oshodi-Apapa Express road (outward from Tincan to Mile 2), but said something needs to be done on the other side (inward from Mile 2 to Tin- can) which is perpetually blocked by container trucks and Petrol tankers.