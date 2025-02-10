Port Charges: MAN Urges NPA To Shelve 15% Tariff Hike

Share

Following the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s announcement of a 15 per cent increase in port charges, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has advised the agency to shelve the increase, as it will bring dire consequences on the economy.

Similarly, MAN also suggested that the NPA needed to collaborate with key stakeholders to explore sustainable alternatives for revenue generation in the country, saying 15 per cent tariff increase was not the best option under the current economic climate.

Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known in a statement in Lagos yesterday, said that the association, having consulted widely with its members across the country, expressed grave concerns over the increase in portrelated charges by the Nigerian Ports Authority.

He stated that at a time businesses are struggling with the rising cost of operations, high rate of foreign exchange, astronomical energy costs, and general economic uncertainties, imposing additional financial burdens on manufacturers through increased port tariffs would exacerbate the challenges faced in the real sector.

According to him, “ports are the gateway to international trade and play a crucial role in the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of business operations.

“According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), 80 per cent of Nigeria’s traded goods are transported by sea, with 70 per cent of total imports and exports in West and Central Africa destined for Nigeria.

This underscores the critical role Nigerian ports play in facilitating trade and industrial productivity.

“For manufacturers, port-related charges constitute significant indirect costs, as most raw materials and industrial machinery are imported through these port.

