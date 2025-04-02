Port Cartels Frustrating Govt’s Operating Standard

Share

Port cartels are wrestling to sustain extortion on port access roads despite various reforms introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Lagos State Government, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In 2021, government introduced electronic platform to curb gridlock on port access roads and facilitate smooth evacuation of cargoes in the port terminals.

Challenges

Prior to this, the cost of moving cargoes out of the seaports in Lagos went up by over 450 per cent due to the illegal activities of security agents, criminals and other challenges around the port environment.

With about 3,000 trucks loading at the ports, truckers were forced to cough out between N250,000 and N300,000 daily on the port road as fine, translating to an average of N27 billion monthly.

For instance, the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) noted that the rampant extortion and unfair practices perpetrated by government officials and some tow operators were affecting their business.

The situation was so bad to the extent that the management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) resolved to sanction any of its staff caught extorting truckers on the port access roads of Tin Can Island and Lagos ports.

Check points

In 2024, Lagos State Government and NPA teamed up to dismantle the illegal check points, cleared the port road of gridlock and other challenges in order to pave the way for ease of doing business in the port.

Unfortunately, a year after, the same problems returned as security agents snubbed penalties from government, thereby frustrating truck drivers with various kind of extortion.

Worried by the development, the firm handling the Electronic Call-Up system for trucks at the Lagos ports, Trucks Transit Parks (TTP), raised the alarm that some individuals, both outside and in government, who benefitted from the extortion of N300,000 and N250,000 from truckers along the port access roads before the implementation of electronic call-up system were already fighting back to frustrate the electronic call-up system.

Issue

The Managing Director of TTP, Jama Onwubuariri, explained that the ETO app had been upgraded 160 times since its inception in 2021 in order to increase the security, the ease of doing business using the application and to cure identified problems got from the workers on the field.

According to him, “after the port concessioning in 2006, a lot of the spaces within the ports that were being used for packing trucks temporarily while waiting for their cargo or to drop or pick up were now being used for stacking containers.

“The population has grown, so import and export activities have increased. The spaces that the trucks have used to wait in the ports while they are being serviced are now being used to keep cargoes.

“Because of this, we now had a tailback of the trucks on the port access roads. When you bring in what we typically call the Nigerian factor, some people want to make quick profits out of any negative situation that they see.

“So, the law enforcement agents and private actors are getting involved to help drivers get faster access into the ports. “Specically, this led to a sort of cartel that if you do not pay N300,000 or N250,000, your truck will not get into the ports. It was

The Federal Government should issue an executive order to prohibit extortion on the port roads in order to address high cost of freighting cargoes their destinations

a bit of embarrassment for us as a country. “There was even a time that the government came up with what they call a presidential tax force on Apapa traffic, all geared towards finding a solution.

“But what we told the government is, an ad hoc approach is not going to solve the problem. “You need a targeted, longterm, technology-driven solution. So we developed the ETO app as an indigenous application that will deal with both the issue at hand and the invisible Nigerian factor which comes with it.”

Call up system

According to him, what ETO had done since its introduction in February of 2021 was to assign roles to every stakeholder, noting that the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority were to ensure that there was enforcement of the standard operating procedures.

He said: “If you are going to Apapa Port, for example, what cargo or what business are you going to do relative to the second truck that is going to Tincan and is going to carry bulk cargo instead of containerised cargo? Other factors also look at how ready the terminal is to receive you.

“When you see congestion on the road, it means that there is also congestion electronically, because what that means is that you have a lot of trucks booking to go into any of these destinations without a measured readiness or speed of those destinations attending to them.

So you can use the electronic platform to now monitor the efficiency of the road.” Onwubuariri explained that the Federal Government had been very happy with what we have been able to do, noting however that there were still a lot of challenges within the system because of Nigerian factor.

Illegality

Specifically, he said that some of the people who were on the road collecting N250,000, N300,000 per truck in 2020, and early 2021 were not happy that an electronic system had come to take over their work and illegal means of livelihood.

So, he explained that the company was still experiencing a lot of opposition and challenges from such individuals and sometimes organisations.

Moreover, the managing director said that there were also those found within the government sector benefiting from the old system, adding that when approvals for innovations come to them for approval, their recommendations were always negative.

Past record

Recall that before the Tincan gridlock was cleared, the Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex and Chairman Eto Project Implementation Committee, Mr Charles Okaga, explained that there were 20 extortion points along the Mile 2- Tin Can Island Port access road where illegal monies are collected from truck drivers before entering into the port.

Last line

The Federal Government should issue an executive order to prohibit extortion on the port roads in order to address high cost of freighting cargoes their destinations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

