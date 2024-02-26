Porsha Williams’ Husband Breaks Silence Amid Divorce

Nigerian businessman, Simon Guobadia has said his love for his wife, Porsha Williams, who’s a Real Housewives of Atlanta star, remains valid until their divorce.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Porsha Williams filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage.

However, the reason for their divorce was undisclosed, while some suggested that it may have been the result of irreconcilable differences.

In a new development, Guobadia has spoken up for the first time since news broke out about their split.

He claims that once their divorce is finalized, he will no longer be in love with Porsha Williams. He said; “Will Stop Loving My Wife When Divorce is Final” Check out some netizens reactions below; emy_georgee claimed: “Men go for what they see don’t be deceived…. No man is attracted to a good woman, every man is attracted to the physical body… that’s why they end up marrying who they regret” olayeni02 said: “The earlier you get used to the pain, the better for you to overcome it. If you wait until the divorce is finalized, it would be more painful at that time.” emprincetrendz wrote: “Any marriage not built on God’s love cannot stand the storm” See Post Below: