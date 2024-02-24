Porsha Williams Files For Divorce From Husband, Simon Guobadia

However, Guobadia, on the other hand, was unconcerned with the speculation, posting “#42yearsLivinginAmerica” on Instagram on Tuesday, February 20.

Meanwhile, the news of their breakup has not been spoken publicly by Porsha Williams, and Guobadia remains her last name on Instagram, as well as the images with her separated husband have not been removed.

New Telegraph recalls that Porsha and Guobadia announced their engagement in May 2021, following a month of dating. They officially married in November 2022.

Porsha Williams’ divorce filing comes more than a week after it was revealed that she would return to RHOA for season 16 as part of a larger scripted talent agreement with NBCUniversal.

Porsha said, “I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she said in a statement on February 13, according to Deadline. “I’m looking forward to getting back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”