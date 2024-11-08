Populism Over Principle: Strain On American Democracy

Share

The re-election of Donald Trump as President of the United States marks a troubling moment in the evolution of American democracy. Although the electoral process functioned as designed, votes were cast, counted, and a winner declared. Trump’s victory raises significant concerns about the health, resilience, and underlying integrity of American democracy.

For many, his return to power represents a failure of democratic institutions to uphold the values and safeguards that are meant to protect the public good. Trump’s re-election symbolizes not only a functioning system but a democracy in distress, a system still operational, yet fundamentally “busted.”

American democracy is built on the concept of shared principles: respect for the rule of law, an informed electorate, and elected officials accountable to the people. Yet Trump’s re-election is a signal that populism and personality driven politics are overtaking these norms.

Trump’s brand of populism thrives on deepening divisions rather than bridging them, turning democracy into a contest of “us versus them.” This approach undermines the collaborative spirit that should characterize democratic governance, making public discourse more polarized and less about policy or constructive debate.

Instead, Trump’s appeal hinges on identity and resentment, which deepens divides within American society and transforms politics into a zero-sum game. One of the pillars of a strong democracy is the public’s trust in its institutions.

During his first term, Trump frequently criticised and attacked key democratic institutions: the judiciary, intelligence agencies, and the electoral system. By casting doubt on these institutions, he sowed distrust and turned segments of the population against the very structures designed to uphold democratic order.

A democratic system relies on leaders, who respect the checks and balances of power, but Trump’s re-election suggests that the American people may be willing to overlook breaches of accountability for the sake of perceived strength and conviction.

Trump’s dismissive attitude toward oversight weakens democratic accountability and sets a precedent that future leaders could exploit, potentially leading to a concentration of power that threatens the foundation of democracy itself. Democracy depends on an informed electorate, and public discourse relies on a foundation of shared facts and truth.

However, Trump’s re-election signifies the alarming power of disinformation in American politics. His rhetoric, which often includes false claims, conspiracy theories, and attacks on credible sources, weakens the role of truth in public life.

The widespread dissemination of misinformation has created alternate realities, where facts are subjective and beliefs are reinforced by echo chambers. This deterioration of a shared reality hampers effective democratic engagement and discourages constructive dialogue.

Trump’s victory, therefore, highlights the troubling impact of disinformation on American democracy, where leaders can capitalize on confusion and manipulate public perception to serve political ends.

American democracy has long held ideals of civil discourse and respect for political decency, even among opponents. Trump’s style of governance, however, prioritizes insults, personal attacks, and inflammatory language.

This approach has eroded the norms of political decency and encouraged a confrontational and aggressive style of politics that undermines respectful dialogue. By fostering an atmosphere of hostility and division, Trump’s return to office legitimises incivility and incites further polarization.

This breakdown in civil discourse poses a significant threat to democracy, as the ability to debate issues and find common ground diminishes in an environment of mutual contempt. One of the dangers of Trump’s re-election is that it cements a shift away from policy centered elections to personality driven politics.

Trump’s campaign strategy relies less on detailed policy proposals and more on his brand, charisma, and persona. This shift is detrimental to democracy because it diverts attention from meaningful policy discussions that address pressing issues like healthcare, education, and climate change.

When elections become about personalities rather than policies, voters are deprived of the information necessary to make informed choices. This style of politics turns democratic elections into popularity contests, where spectacle overshadows substance.

The result is a weakened democracy, where leaders are chosen for their appeal rather than their ability to govern effectively. Trump’s approach to leadership has shown a willingness to sidestep democratic norms, and his re-election risks normalising this behaviour.

From disregarding the media as “the enemy of the people” to seeking loyalty from officials over independent judgment, Trump’s first term was marked by actions that many saw as authoritarian.

A second term could further erode the checks and balances that are fundamental to American democracy, setting a precedent for future leaders to act with impunity.

This shift toward authoritarian tendencies threatens to transform American governance from a system of accountability to one of concentrated power, reducing the role of Congress, the judiciary, and other critical institutions. Trump’s re-election has significant implications for America’s role in the world, particularly its influence as a democratic leader.

During his first term, Trump questioned the value of alliances like NATO, withdrew from international agreements, and expressed a preference for unilateral action. His approach signalled a retreat from the values of multilateralism and cooperation, isolating America from traditional allies.

America’s global leadership has long been a stabilising force, promoting democracy and human rights worldwide. Trump’s return could further weaken these relationships, emboldening authoritarian regimes and eroding America’s credibility as a champion of democratic values.

This shift not only threatens international stability but also risks diminishing the global respect that American democracy has historically commanded.

The economic policies Trump promotes, which prioritise tax cuts for the wealthy and deregulation, contribute to growing inequality within American society.

Economic inequality is a fundamental issue that fuels political discontent and resentment, particularly among working- and middleclass Americans who feel left behind.

A democracy that does not address economic disparities risks losing legitimacy, as citizens perceive the system as serving the elite rather than the common good.

Trump’s policies, which exacerbate these divides, signal a democracy out of touch with the needs of everyday people and undermine the foundational principle of equality in representation and opportunity.

One of the most concerning outcomes of Trump’s re-election is its impact on civic engagement. His rhetoric around voter fraud and “stolen” elections discourages faith in the democratic process and fosters cynicism.

When citizens feel that their votes may not count or that the system is rigged, they may disengage from participating altogether. Democracy relies on an active and engaged citizenry, but Trump’s influence risks driving people away from the democratic process.

His re-election is a setback for civic engagement, as disillusionment grows among those who see the system as failing to reflect their voices and interests. Trump’s re-election signifies that while American democracy is still operational, it is also faltering.

The foundations of the system, trust in institutions, respect for truth, and commitment to accountability, are being strained by a style of politics that prioritises personality over policy, division over unity, and power over accountability.

His return to office is a sobering reminder that democracy is not immune to decay; it requires continuous reinforcement and vigilance. The United States now stands at a crossroads. Trump’s victory reveals the vulnerabilities within the democratic system and calls for a reassessment of its core values and structures.

Addressing these challenges requires a recommitment to democratic principles, an investment in civic education, and a renewal of efforts to build a more just, equitable, and resilient society.

Democracy may be running, but if the issues highlighted by Trump’s re-election are not addressed, the path forward will be fraught with instability and division.

For American democracy to endure, it must confront and correct these critical failings, lest it continue to operate in a weakened, “busted” state. …Aduwo is the President of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) and Permanent Representative of CCDI to the United Nations

