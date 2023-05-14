New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
Popular Yoruba Actor, ‘Sikiru Adeshina’ Is Dead

Veteran actor, Mukaila Ade – digba, popularly known as Sikiru Adeshina, is dead. He died in the early hours of Saturday, May 13. Notable actor and movie director, Kunle Afod, announced the sad news via his Instagram page on Saturday.

He described the late Sikiru Adeshina as a philosopher and an icon with so much Yoruba knowledge. Afod wrote: “R.I.P Adedigba, We will surely miss you., We drank from your River of knowledge, we know how, important you are, the sad news this morning really broke my heart @alafinoro1 sun re ooo.

“Another library is burnt down today, A great philosopher, An icon with so much Yoruba knowledge, A lover of God @alafinoro1, You departed this sinful world early hour of today, May your gentle soul rest in peace.”

