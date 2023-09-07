Popular TV Producer, Adekunle Adejuyigbe Set To Unveil Exciting New Series

If you have been watching the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ reality TV show, you’ve most likely come across a series of amazing TV commercials by Moniepoint.

These exciting commercials by the financial technology company have gained a lot of accolades due to the deployment of skillful storytelling, world-class production quality, and punchy delivery by celebrities like Jumoke Odetola, Timaya, 2face, etc.

In a country where most big brands employ foreigners to shoot TV commercials, it would interest you to note that these exciting adverts were Directed by ace Nigerian filmmaker- Adekunle Adejuyigbe- The CEO of Something Unusual Studios and the Director of the critically internationally acclaimed film THE DELIVERY BOY.

People familiar with the Nigerian film industry would not be surprised because Adekunle has an impressive track record of being one of the best directors in Nigeria and, at the same time, one of the best cinematographers of his generation.

He has unrivaled experience in telling stories for major local and international brands including; MTN, ZENITH BANK, GLO, TROPHY, BLOOMBERG, AMERICAN CONSULATE, and CNN among others. His last film ‘The Delivery Boy’ is considered a classic by critics and it is currently streaming on both Netflix and Amazon Prime.

He is also the cinematographer on Kunle Afolayan’s upcoming Netflix original IJOGBON. Talk about all-round excellence!!

A look at Adekunle’ Instagram page (@i_am_nodash) reveals we should be expecting another stroke of genius from him as he is reportedly putting the finishing touches to an anthology tv series which is guaranteed to put TV viewers on the edge-of-their-seats.

Sources say Nodash and his team are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to ensure that the much-anticipated TV series surpasses the expectations of the global audience.

‘‘Considering how unusual his works are. We have no doubt the series is going to get everyone thinking and talking once it’s released in the coming months,’’ an insider revealed.

